Shelley Duvall, star of "The Shining" and "Popeye," dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, who starred in "The Shining" and worked consistently with director Robert Altman, has died at 75 years old, her partner Dan Gilroy confirmed to CBS News.

No cause of death was given but Gilroy told CBS News that Duvall was suffering a lot in the last year of her life, and said that she is now "free to fly away."

Duvall's first screen role was in the film 1970 "Brewster McCloud," which was directed by Altman. She worked with Altman again on multiple films, including "Thieves Like Us" and "Nashville," and in 1977 she took home the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her performance in his film "3 Women."

Shelley Duvall and Robin Williams in 1981. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

In 1980, Duvall starred opposite Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," based on the Stephen King novel. In the same year, she appeared opposite Robin Williams in Altman's "Popeye," an adaptation of the beloved comic strip. Duvall continued to work consistently throughout the '80s and '90s before retiring from acting in 2002.

Duvall appeared on "Dr. Phil" in 2016, where she revealed her struggles with mental illness. The show was accused of taking advantage of her, with Kubrick's daughter Vivian calling the interview "appallingly cruel" and a "form of "lurid and exploitive entertainment."

Actress Shelley Duvall on the set of "The Shining." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Duvall returned to Hollywood for the 2023 horror movie "The Forest Hills." It was her last film role.

Duvall began her relationship with Gilroy in 1989, when the two co-starred on Disney Channel's "Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme." The two lived in Blanco, Texas, and had no children.