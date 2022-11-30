17 points for Shannon as Illini top Syracuse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois was fired up Tuesday night, looking to crush the Orange of Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

During the first half, Terrence Shannon heated up with three triples – and the Illini were up 30-23 at the break.

Shannon would finish with 17 points.

It was also a big night for Coleman Hawkins, who had a rare triple-double. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Fighting Illini picked up their sixth win, beating the Orange 73-44.