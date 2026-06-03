Body found in Aurora pond identified as missing woman Shafia Murad

The woman found dead in an Aurora retention pond earlier this week has been identified as 32-year-old Shafia Murad, who went missing last week.

Police said, around 7:35 p.m. Monday, investigators working on "follow-up activities" related to the search for Murad saw something in a retention pond east of North Farnsworth Avenue near Corporate Boulevard.

Firefighters helped pull the body from the water. The Kane County Coroner's Office announced on Wednesday that the body was identified as Murad's, and that an autopsy determined she died as the result of drowning. Authorities were still waiting on the results of toxicology tests.

Murad was last seen at Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in Aurora around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday, less than a mile from where her body was later found.

Aurora police and the coroner's office were still investigating how she ended up in the pond.