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Aurora police find body in retention pond during search for missing woman

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Aurora police said they found an unidentified body while searching for a woman with mental illness who was reported missing last week.

The Aurora Police Department said around 7:35 p.m. Monday, investigators were working on "follow-up activities" related to the search for 32-year-old Shafia Murad, who was last seen at Chicago Premium Outlet Mall last Thursday, when they saw something in a retention pond east of North Farnsworth Avenue near Corporate Boulevard.

Firefighters helped police pull a body from the water. The Kane County Coroner's Office responded and began a death investigation.

The remains have not yet been identified and officials said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.  The circumstances of the death also remain under investigation pending autopsy.

Police said they were searching in the area of North Farnsworth Ave. and Corporate Blvd. after following some additional leads and reviewing surveillance video they said showed Murad traveled from the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall to the area of the retention pond.

Police reiterated that the remains have not been identified and said their investigation into Murad's disappearance remains open and ongoing.  

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