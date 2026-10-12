Sexual assault reported near University of Chicago campus

Chicago police early Monday were investigating a sexual assault reported near the University of Chicago campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said a 21-year-old woman said a man attacked her inside of a residence at 56th Street and University Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Chicago Maroon, the University of Chicago's remaining student newspaper, reported that the assault happened at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house, citing a community alert issued by the U of C on Sunday afternoon.

The Maroon reported the woman, who is not affiliated with the U of C, reported the assault happened during a party and the suspect fled the building after someone intervened.

Police have not confirmed the information, and a copy of the campus alert was not immediately available.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the university and the fraternity for comment.