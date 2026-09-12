3 women sexually abused on Northwest Side within same hour, CPD says

Chicago police are warning residents following three reported sexual abuse incidents that happened on the city's Northwest Side on Friday.

All three happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday in the 3400 North Springfield Avenue, 3900 North Cornelia Avenue and 3300 N Avers Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

CPD said an unknown man approached each victim from behind, wrapped his arms around them and then grabbed their breasts and groin area over their clothes before fleeing from the area.

Police did not release a photo of the suspect but described him as a medium- to dark-complexioned male Hispanic, between 20 and 40 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black or dark colored baseball style hat, a black or dark colored polo style shirt with red stripes across the chest, black or dark colored shorts and black socks with white gym shoes.

CPD said in one of the incidents, he fled in a red sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference numbers JK409515, JK409540, JK409513.