Police release photo of man wanted for sex offense on CTA train on Chicago's North Side

Police released photos of a man wanted for committing a lewd act on a CTA train on Chicago's North Side.

Chicago police said the person committed a lewd act while in a train car in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road on October 7 at 9 p.m.

Police said the suspect is a man between 30 and 40 years old, around 6 feet tall with flight facial hair.

Anyone with information can contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.