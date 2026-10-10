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Police release photo of man wanted for sex offense on CTA train on Chicago's North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Police released photos of a man wanted for committing a lewd act on a CTA train on Chicago's North Side. 

Chicago police said the person committed a lewd act while in a train car in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road on October 7 at 9 p.m.

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Police said the suspect is a man between 30 and 40 years old, around 6 feet tall with flight facial hair. 

Anyone with information can contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. 

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