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Severe weather threat approaching Chicago area on Tuesday

By
Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.
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Mary Kay Kleist,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two rounds of storms, some severe, are expected to hit the Chicago area on Tuesday. 

Gusty showers and thunderstorms are moving through early Tuesday morning, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. 

A ground stop is in effect at Midway Airport through 8 a.m., and a ground delay is in place at O'Hare Airport through 8 p.m.

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Severe storms return to the forecast by the afternoon. While some storms could move in as early as 3 p.m., the best chance for severe weather is between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes are the main storm threats. 

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