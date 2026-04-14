Severe weather threat approaching Chicago area on Tuesday

Two rounds of storms, some severe, are expected to hit the Chicago area on Tuesday.

Gusty showers and thunderstorms are moving through early Tuesday morning, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph.

A ground stop is in effect at Midway Airport through 8 a.m., and a ground delay is in place at O'Hare Airport through 8 p.m.

Severe storms return to the forecast by the afternoon. While some storms could move in as early as 3 p.m., the best chance for severe weather is between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes are the main storm threats.