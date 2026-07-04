Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for some Illinois, NW Indiana counties

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

As many are celebrating America's 250th birthday, a threat of severe weather looms, as watches have been issued for most Illinois and northwest Indiana counties for Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for La Salle, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and for Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Lake counties in Indiana until 7 p.m.

Storm Prediction Center has areas along and south of I-80 at a Level 1 (out of 5) for severe chances. Strong-to-severe storms are expected around 2 p.m. and sunset. Frequent lightning, damaging winds and torrential downpours may accompany the strongest storms.

Be sure to stick with CBS News Chicago and the First Alert Weather team for the latest. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue