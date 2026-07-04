Severe thunderstorm watch issued for some Illinois, NW Indiana counties

As many are celebrating America's 250th birthday, a threat of severe weather looms, as watches have been issued for most Illinois and northwest Indiana counties for Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for La Salle, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and for Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Lake counties in Indiana until 7 p.m.

Storm Prediction Center has areas along and south of I-80 at a Level 1 (out of 5) for severe chances. Strong-to-severe storms are expected around 2 p.m. and sunset. Frequent lightning, damaging winds and torrential downpours may accompany the strongest storms.

Be sure to stick with CBS News Chicago and the First Alert Weather team for the latest.