Severe storm downs trees in Stickney and Berwyn, Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Stickney residents are waking up to storm damage Tuesday after severe weather Monday evening.
A tree fell on a home at 40th Street and Euclid Avenue.
On 39th Street and Elmwood Avenue, a massive tree was completely uprooted by the storm.
CBS 2 reached out to Stickney police for more details.
In Berwyn, Illinois, a downed tree damaged a car parked in front of a house, at 3825 Wenonah Ave., during the storm.
The back and front windshields were shattered and the unoccupied car was dented. There does not appear to be any damage to the house.
"All of the sudden I saw a tree start tipping over," neighbor Jacob Serrano said. "First it tipped over, then it came up, it came back down and all I know is two cars are covered."
