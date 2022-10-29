Watch CBS News
Local News

Setup begins for downtown Chicago's Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza

/ CBS Chicago

Setup underway for Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza
Setup underway for Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- crews are setting up the tents for Christkindlmarket.

The family-favorite market opens there on Friday, Nov. 18. It will be the 26th season at Daley Plaza.

If you can't make it downtown - two other locations are also opening on the same day.

Christkindlmarket returns to Gallagher way in Wrigleyville for the 4th year and the market is making its debut at River Edge Park in Aurora this year.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 10:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.