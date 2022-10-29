Setup begins for downtown Chicago's Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- crews are setting up the tents for Christkindlmarket.

The family-favorite market opens there on Friday, Nov. 18. It will be the 26th season at Daley Plaza.

If you can't make it downtown - two other locations are also opening on the same day.

Christkindlmarket returns to Gallagher way in Wrigleyville for the 4th year and the market is making its debut at River Edge Park in Aurora this year.