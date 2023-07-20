Watch CBS News
Employees to discuss settlement with El Milagro tortilla factory in Little Village

El Milagro employees to discuss settlement with factory in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll hear more about a settlement between workers and El Milagro, the tortilla factory in Little Village Thursday.

Workers walked off the job claiming unsafe working conditions.

Employees also filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board saying the company used intimidation tactics to stop them from forming a union.

A settlement was reached last week.

Workers and several Chicago alderpeople are holding a press conference outside the factory at 9 a.m.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 7:14 AM

