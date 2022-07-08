Services begin for those killed in Highland Park mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – The first services for those killed in Monday's mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park took place on Friday.
Friends of Jacquelyn Sundheim laughed as they remembered her love of working on High Holidays at the Temple.
Sundheim, 63, was a lifelong member and employee at North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe.
Her daughter fought back tears as she spoke during the memorial.
"I'm overwhelmed with such profound sadness that she won't be holding my hand during all the important things I have yet to complete," she said.
Described as "Mrs. Sunshine" on the GoFundMe page raising money for funeral expenses, the organizer - a family friend – wrote: "Jacki was a force for good in the community, whether through teaching children, coordinating special events at the synagogue, or simply helping neighbors, friends and strangers however she could. She made connections with people wherever she went with an incredible kindness, generosity, smile, and sense of humor."
She was at the parade with relatives.
Steven Status was also memorialized on Friday. Services for Straus, 88, were held about an hour after Sundheim in Evanston.
Calling his father a "real Chicagoan" who was born and raised in the city before moving to Highland Park in the 1960s, Jon Straus said his dad was still active and, until recently, was an avid cyclist.
Loved ones also held a visitation for Nicolas Toledo, the 78-year-old grandfather who was visiting from his native Mexico while attending the parade. His service took place at a church in Waukegan.
Toledo's family said his wish was to be buried in his hometown in Mexico. So his body will be transferred there soon.
Kimberly Rangel, Toledo's granddaughter, said her grandfather loved to go fishing, paint, and go on walks with his family in the park.
A funeral for Eduardo Uvaldo will be held Saturday. His family said he would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday.
