Serious crash closes DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A serious crash that left two injured has closed the north side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Police said just after 3 a.m., the driver of an SUV hit the shoulder and was ejected from the vehicle, in the 1300 Block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The 31-year-old driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A 29-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive remains closed north of Division. Thursday morning commuters should avoid the area and take the inner drive. CTA buses have been rerouted.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.