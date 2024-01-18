Watch CBS News
Local News

Serious crash closes DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Serious crash closes DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side
Serious crash closes DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A serious crash that left two injured has closed the north side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive 

Police said just after 3 a.m., the driver of an SUV hit the shoulder and was ejected from the vehicle, in the 1300 Block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The 31-year-old driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A 29-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

 DuSable Lake Shore Drive remains closed north of Division. Thursday morning commuters should avoid the area and take the inner drive. CTA buses have been rerouted.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 5:29 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.