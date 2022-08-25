Seniors at Chicago's Johnson College Prep are going to college for free next year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seniors at Johnson College Prep celebrated their first day of school knowing that they'll be going to college next year for free.

"It's kind of like an Oprah moment. Like 'you get a car! You get a car! But instead of a car, it's for college," said senior Jeremy Mitchell. "And then the balloons and the streamers are coming down. Everybody's like 'yeah! I just couldn't believe it."

"It feels amazing knowing I have the opportunity to go to college for free and not worry about debt or stress of paying for school," added senior Alissa Martin.

The students in Englewood found out in the spring they'll get fully paid tuition, room, board and fees from Hope Chicago. And that's not all. One of their parents will also be able to go to college for free.