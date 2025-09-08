Senior Helpers provide care services to help keep seniors safe and independent

September is Fall Prevention Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, one in four seniors takes a fall—leaving many hurt, and in some cases, it can even become deadly.

"I lost my footing and I fell down onto the kitchen floor."

Grace Hensley, 85, received "Get Well" flowers after he accident.

"It was a stupid freak accident," she said.

She was embarrassed but not shy about sharing her struggles with keeping her balance. He last fall left her wall dented and her head with four staples.

"When you get older, your reflexes are different. And you don't want to think that way. You know, I think my mindset is good, but my body doesn't cooperate anymore," she said.

The great-grandmother's family got worried. Hensley uses a walker but otherwise lives and functions independently. She's proud of that and wants to keep it that way.

"We made sure we checked that the screws were tight."

Pauline Johnson from Senior Helpers made simple adjustments for Hensley to stay put.

"We always want to make sure everything is free of debris," Johnson said.

She pointed out the fall hazards she found in Hensley's condo—like her sharp-edged coffee table.

"We removed this, and in place, put the ottoman there that had the soft cushion corners," Johnson said.

In the bathroom, the caregiver installed a shower handle and ditched a loose rug.

"Things that are everyday use and items in the home can deteriorate after time," Johnson said. "Another thing that we made sure that we checked on was slippers."

Anti-skid material can lose its grip. Hensley's hallway runner was allowed to stay with a quick fix.

"We added adhesive throughout when there was just an initial piece in the front and the back to eliminate any potential trips or falls," Johnson said.

Other hazards to watch out for include dangling cords. It's also advised to think about an automatic nightlight to avoid any fumbling with the switch.

Hensley said the changes were not an inconvenience, but helpful and simple.

The National Council on Aging offers a free check-up on its website to assess fall risks in your home or a loved one's house.