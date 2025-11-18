Sen. Dick Durbin thanks air traffic controllers at O'Hare Airport after government shutdown ends

A special moment of thanks for Illinois air traffic controllers. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin paid them a visit at O'Hare International Airport, with sweet treats, and then faced some tough questions about the government shutdown.

"As far as I'm concerned, government shutdowns are a crude and a cruel way to manage political strategy," Durbin said.

The senator took what he called a "peace offering" – donuts – to those who keep air space in Illinois safe. He thanked them for their patience during the 43-day government shutdown.

Air traffic controllers missed two paychecks during the shutdown.

"We had folks that don't have vehicles that had to walk to work. We started a food bank in the facility to help feed folks that couldn't afford food. A decision was come to work or take care of their children, because they couldn't afford daycare," air traffic controller Toby Hauck said.

Durbin said stories like that inspired him to vote to reopen the government. He acknowledged that he's gotten grief for that decision, because Democrats did not get an extension of federal health care subsidies they demanded in a bill to end the shutdown.

Air traffic controllers said they've received about 50 to 60 percent of the backpay they're owed.