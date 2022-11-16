Sen. Dick Durbin urges passage of bill to preserve DACA program

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, is urging lawmakers to save migrant youth from deportation.

Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, said it's now or never to save the program.

"We need 10 Republicans who will step up and join us in this effort," Durbin said. "I can think of four or five as I stand here. We need more."

Supporters in Washington called for Congress to pursue a bill before the end of the year. The new session of Congress starts in January, when Republicans are expected to take control of the House of Representatives.