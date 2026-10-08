Semillas plant store in Pilsen has become a hub for local vendors and its owner an inspiration

Success can send a message, and that's what's happening at Semillas plant store in Pilsen, which has become a hub to sell products from local vendors.

Angelica Varela got her love of plants in part from her grandmother.

"I didn't really care for them too much wen I was younger, but just seeing what it, like, did to her, it was something that she was able to do for herself," she said. "She was able to care for them, nurture them, and I think that really goes a long way internally."

When she was older, Varela grew to love them.

"I think the plants are super important. Not only do they purify the air, but they just bring in so much joy and calmness into a home," she said.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Varela opened Semillas with her husband. "Semillas" means "seeds."

"I definitely was just looking into spreading my love for plants during a time that helped me in so many ways," she said.

It was a difficult time for small businesses, but she said the Latino community supported her.

"I'm Mexican, but I also was able to see just different backgrounds of, you know, the Latino community come and support people that came from either Indiana, or like in the suburbs," she said. "They made the trip to come and support me."

Now, years later, Semillas is much more than a plant shop.

"We carry a lot of local goods, so we support local vendors that are also Mexican-owned, Black-owned, and just, I would say, small businesses that don't have a brick and mortar," Varela said.

She also wants to help the community by being an example.

"People didn't just see me opening up a plant shop in Pilsen. People were seeing a Mexican woman open up a plant shop in Pilsen in a male-dominated world of, you know, in business," she said.

Not only did they see her open, they're now seeing her thrive and grow.

"You know, some people were getting pushed out of Pilsen, so the message I was trying to spread is that no, we're here to stay," she said.