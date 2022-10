CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic is building on Route 53 near Palatine after a crash caused a semi truck to roll over.

All northbound traffic is being forced off at Kirchhoff Road.

A big mess for drivers NB on Route 53 near Arlington Heights & Palatine. All NB 53 traffic forced off at Kirchhoff due to a semi rollover with 2 passenger vehicles damaged up at Northwest Highway. SB 53 has gapers & is open. Chopper 2 watches traffic at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/khSWL6zMtf — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) October 7, 2022

Two passenger vehicles are involved in the crash.

No further information was made available.