Semi-truck rollover crash shuts down lanes on Edens Expressway in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rollover crash shut down outbound lanes on the Edens Expressway at Old Orchard Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the semi-truck rolled over after a crash involving another vehicle just after 5:30 a.m. All lanes are shut down at Old Orchard Road as crews work to remove the truck from the expressway lanes.

All OB Edens traffic is now being forced off at Old Orchard Road due to a rolled over semi. Expect solid delays into the detour, with roadwork reducing OO to one lane east of the Edens. Skokie Blvd or Waukegan Road to miss the mess. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/oLPHENwFj7 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 17, 2024

ISP said no injuries were reported.

Kris Habermehl said due to ongoing construction on the expressway, this crash will cause significant delays for commuters. Habermehl recommends commuters take Skokie Boulevard, where heavy traffic is still expected, or Waukegan Road to avoid the closures.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.