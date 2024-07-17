Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck rollover crash shuts down lanes on Edens Expressway in north Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman, Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rollover crash shut down outbound lanes on the Edens Expressway at Old Orchard Wednesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, the semi-truck rolled over after a crash involving another vehicle just after 5:30 a.m. All lanes are shut down at Old Orchard Road as crews work to remove the truck from the expressway lanes.  

ISP said no injuries were reported. 

Kris Habermehl said due to ongoing construction on the expressway, this crash will cause significant delays for commuters. Habermehl recommends commuters take Skokie Boulevard, where heavy traffic is still expected, or Waukegan Road to avoid the closures. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.