Semi-trailer truck goes off I-55, spills chicken broth and disinfectant wipes onto railroad southwest of Chicago

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck crash on Interstate 55 ended with chicken broth and disinfectant wipes on a bridge and the train tracks below Sunday morning.

At 9:59 a.m., the Plainfield Fire Protection District was called after a semi left the highway on northbound I-55 just north of Route 30.

The truck fell off an overpass on the interstate, fell onto the train tracks below, and rolled over.

The truck was hauling packages of chicken broth and disinfectant wipes, which ended up everywhere.

A small diesel spill was contained by Plainfield firefighters.

The driver was out of the truck when fire personnel arrived, and was tended to by Plainfield paramedics. The driver was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Joliet Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries

The driver of another vehicle involved in the accident refused medical treatment.

I-55 was shut down after the crash so crews could remove the debris. Train traffic was also shut down until the semi was removed from the tracks.