Semi-trailer truck crash snags I-55 in Plainfield, Illinois

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

A semi-trailer truck wiped out on Interstate 55 in Plainfield, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon, causing a major traffic jam in the southbound lanes.

The crash happened on southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. The semi-trailer truck struck a concrete barrier, leaving heavy front-end damage and a ruptured fuel tank.

All southbound lanes were completely closed, with some cars getting by on the shoulder.

Illinois State Police urged drivers to avoid the area. Traffic was solid past I-355, and drivers were advised to get off at Weber Road to avoid getting stuck.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

