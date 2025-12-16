Third night of Hanukkah celebrations held in Evanston, Illinois, with increased police presence

Following the deadly attack in Australia, law enforcement is ramping up security at local Hanukkah events.

That includes a stepped-up police presence in Daley Plaza on Tuesday night as that menorah was lit.

An event was also held in Evanston, showing the precautions taken as celebrations continue.

At the Fountain Square in Evanston, light was all around. On the trees, the menorah, some even came dressed in it.

"It's beautiful, the menorah, the little lights," said Evanston resident Rebecca Groble.

She was one of the dozens who came out on Tuesday night to celebrate the third of eight nights of Hanukkah.

Groble said after 15 people were killed and 40 injured at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend, she decided to participate even though her community is frightened.

"I have spoken to my alderman about my fear that it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," she said.

Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein organized the event and worried whether people would show up. The menorah lighting tradition is 35 years strong, and this year, they got a new 15-foot menorah for it.

"I think we are still processing it," he said. "People are nervous, people are scared, but people also have resilience."

Rabbi Klein said that last year at their annual menorah event, they had two police officers. This year, in light of what happened in Sydney, they had 20 officers and placed barriers all around the square.

"Thank God the city went out of its way, especially Chief Shenita Stewart, to block off the street. There's going to be a strong police presence here, and I am sure nothing is going to happen to anybody," he said.

"An attack on any is an attack on all," Chief Stewart said.

In the end, around 100 people showed up to light the Evanston menorah, but Sydney still weighed on their minds.

"The first night of Hanukkah this year, it wasn't even nighttime here in the States, a good friend of mine was shot and killed," Rabbi Klein said.

He was close with Rabbi Eli Schlanger, one of the people shot in Sydney.

Rabbi Klein is reminding the Jewish community not to fight antisemitism with hatred, but with light on the third night, a night representing strength.

"We're not going to let anybody get to us," he said.