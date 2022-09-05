Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed after attacking security guard with axe at marijuana dispensary in Greektown

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday morning after attacking a security guard with an axe outside a marijuana dispensary in Greektown.

Police said, around 10:05 a.m., a man with an axe got into an argument with a security guard outside the Zen Leaf dispensary in the 200 block of South Halsted Street.

The man swung the axe at the security guard, hitting him in the leg, and the security guard shot the man.

The man with the axe was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The security guard, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with lacerations to his left leg, and was listed in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.