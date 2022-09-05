Man shot and killed after attacking security guard with axe at marijuana dispensary in Greektown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday morning after attacking a security guard with an axe outside a marijuana dispensary in Greektown.

Police said, around 10:05 a.m., a man with an axe got into an argument with a security guard outside the Zen Leaf dispensary in the 200 block of South Halsted Street.

The man swung the axe at the security guard, hitting him in the leg, and the security guard shot the man.

The man with the axe was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The security guard, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with lacerations to his left leg, and was listed in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.