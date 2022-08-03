Lollapalooza security guard charged after making fake mass shooting threats towards event

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Lollapalooza security guard is charged after sending fake mass shooting threats toward the event over the weekend.

Janya Williams, 18, is charged with terrorism and making a false threat -- a class one felony.

State's Attorney's Office says a supervisor of the event received a text message of a mass shooting that read, "Mass shooting at 4 p.m. Location Lollapalooza we have 150 targets."

Emergency Disclosure Request was conducted by the FBI Joint Task Force members.

The investigation revealed the number from where the message came from matched Williams who was then located and escorted to the event's command post.

A second threat was also sent via Facebook that read, "Massive shooting at Lollapalooza grant park 6:00." The message was also created by Williams, according to State Attorney's Office.

Williams admitted to police that she created and sent the threats through the TextNow app and was placed into custody.

She is being held on $50,000 bail.

Williams is due back in court on Aug. 8.