Security cameras capture killer in homicide in West Pullman

Chicago Police are asking for help catching a killer.

CPD released video from a business near 111th and King Drive in Pullman from June 20.

The video shows a man get out of a Porsche SUV and then fire several shots at someone in the passenger seat of a parked SUV as a child in the vehicle runs away.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.