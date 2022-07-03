Watch CBS News
Local News

Security cameras capture killer in homicide in West Pullman

/ CBS Chicago

Security cameras capture killer in homicide in West Pullman
Security cameras capture killer in homicide in West Pullman 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help catching a killer. 

CPD released video from a business near 111th and King Drive in Pullman from June 20. 

The video shows a man get out of a Porsche SUV and then fire several shots at someone in the passenger seat of a parked SUV as a child in the vehicle runs away. 

The 45-year-old victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died. 

First published on July 3, 2022 / 12:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.