Security cameras capture killer in homicide in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help catching a killer.
CPD released video from a business near 111th and King Drive in Pullman from June 20.
The video shows a man get out of a Porsche SUV and then fire several shots at someone in the passenger seat of a parked SUV as a child in the vehicle runs away.
The 45-year-old victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.