Secret Service tours Chicago DNC venues; CPD officers to train for unrest

Chicago Police training for any possible unrest at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Make no mistake, we are ready" – that was the message Tuesday from the Chicago Police Department about the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service director toured key Chicago venues on Tuesday. But the Secret Service is staying tight-lipped about the convention perimeter—and an expert said the agency will not discuss it until absolutely necessary.

The perimeter is a big deal—because it will impact road closures and where people will assemble.

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle did say Tuesday that the agency is looking at a footprint that will have as *minimal an impact as possible on Chicagoans."

Cheatle, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs, said she does not want locals to think they need to flee the city for the Democratic National Convention.

"We've made very sure that the footprint that we have for security is as minimal an impact to residents, businesses, neighborhoods as possible," Cheatle said.

Director Cheatle and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling spoke to reporters during a break from two days' worth of closed-door tours of the United Center and McCormick Place ahead of the DNC, which is set for Aug. 19-22.

"There's a myriad number of issues to address," said former Orland Park police chief and retired Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy.

McCarthy said one of the important tasks during the Secret Service's current visit will be setting up a central communication center. He said he is not surprised that organizers have been closed-mouthed so far about the exact perimeter of the convention.

"It's good operational security not to put out the perimeter until you absolutely have to," said McCarthy, "so let's not give anyone who might have some bad intentions any more information than they need."

Training for Chicago Police officers also took center stage at the briefing Tuesday morning.

Supt. Snelling said all officers will undergo training—but about 2,500 to 3,000 will be trained to respond directly to civil unrest and the possibility of riots.

"If you're protesting peacefully, and you're not breaking the law, then you have First Amendment protections," Snelling said. "But the minute you start to break the law, you're not protected under the First Amendment at that point."

Snelling estimated another 400 officers from outside agencies will come in to help with security, but CPD officers are the ones who will be trained to specifically handle unrest.

"There is a possibility for vandalism, there is a possibility for violence - and we're prepared to deal with that," Snelling said.

The Secret Service director was asked about the possibility of Russian interference at the DNC. While she said she could comment on specifics, she said such a possibility is one of many scenarios for which her agency and the FBI are planning