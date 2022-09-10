Second teen charged with multiple armed carjackings on same day in Roseland last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second teen has been charged in connection with four armed carjackings in Roseland last year – all of which happened on the same day.

Malique Long, 18, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated assault - discharge of a firearm.

He was identified as the suspect who, while armed with a firearm, participated in forcefully taking vehicles from multiple victims.

The incidents occurred on Aug. 16, 2021, at the following locations:

· 500 block of West 109th Street– 29-year-old man.

· 0-100 block of West 109th Street – 21-year-old woman.

· 400 block of East 110th Street– 28-year-old man.

· 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue– 75-year-old man.

Chicago police and Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested the teen Friday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue. He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

The suspect was a juvenile at the time of the offense and will be charged as a juvenile, according to police.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was also charged in connection with the four carjackings.

No additional information was immediately available.