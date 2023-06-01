Second suspect charged in deadly shooting near beach entrance in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A second person was charged in connection to a shooting that left one teen dead, and two others wounded in Evanston back in April.

Evanston police arrested Tacorey Magitt, 19, of Chicago on Tuesday and charged him with one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. on April 12 in Centennial Park in front of Clark Street Beach, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road. Officers arrived and located three gunshot victims.

Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said two 15-year-old boys were wounded, one critically, and an 18-year-old, later identified as Jacquis Irby of Evanston, was killed.

The shooting also caused a shelter-in-place order at Northwestern University. The victims were not from the university.

Initial reports say two small groups were in an argument outside the entrance of Clark Street Beach. The altercation escalated with two people firing shots into the group before fleeing the scene.

Investigation revealed that Magitt fired a gun that resulted in Irby's death, police said.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.