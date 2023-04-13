Two men shot at Clark Street Beach in Evanston; Northwestern University shelters in place

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Evanston campus of Northwestern University was placed on lockdown Wednesday night after two men were shots at Clark Street Beach nearby.

Evanston police said two male victims were taken to an area hospital after the shooting off the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

"We heard like about 10 gunshots, and we were sitting at the bench, and we thought it was fireworks – so we're like just relaxing. And people are running, and they're like, 'Oh, run, it's gunshots!' So we're like, 'Okay, let's get out of here,'" said witness Beatrix Kovacs. "And then we are walking this way, and people start screaming: 'There's a body! There's a body!' to the police, and then they started giving him CPR, but I don't know. They took him away."

Police cordoned off the park at the entrance to the beach. Several markers were placed down for shell casings.

Northwestern said on Twitter that the suspects then fled north toward campus, the university said. The suspects were spotted going north on Sheridan Road in a sedan, Northwestern said.

Everyone at Northwestern was asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Evanston police said the incident did not involve the Northwestern community and the victims were not Northwestern students. Police said no one was in custody as of just after 9 p.m., but there did not appear to be a continued threat.

There was no indication of an active shooter, police said.