Second suspect, 17, charged in string of burglaries across Chicago

A 17-year-old was charged on Sunday in connection with a string of burglaries across the city.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with 17 felony counts of burglary and one felony count of attempted burglary. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who participated in multiple burglary incidents at the following times and locations:

May 7 at 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Clark Street

September 30 at 3:02 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Clark Street

September 30 at 3:13 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Ashland Avenue

September 30 between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Clark Street

September 30 at 4:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue

September 30 at 4:24 a.m. in the 800 block of North Western Avenue – Attempted Burglary

October 15 at 4:09 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street

October 15 at 3:34 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Ashland Avenue

October 15 at 3:46 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 95th Street

October 15 at 3:46 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 95th Street

October 15 at 3:46 a.m. in the block of West 95th Street

October 15 at 3:48 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 95th Street

October 15 at 4:08 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 95th Street

October 15 at 4:08 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 95th Street

October 15 at 4:08 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 95th Street - Criminal Damage

October 15 at 3:38 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue

October 15 at 3:06 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Bishop Street

October 15 at 3:21 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue

October 16 at 3:31 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue



The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

The charges come a day after Charles Kelley, 19, from Chicago, was charged in eight of the burglaries and an attempted burglary in Oak Lawn.

The State's Attorney's Office said Kelley admitted to three of the incidents, but a judge ruled he could not be detained under the pretrial fairness act — meaning he will not remain in custody while the case proceeds.

He was due in court again on Sunday.

Additional information about the teen suspect was not released.