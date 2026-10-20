Man arrested in Chicago after alleged cross-country killings of coworker, parents

A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Seattle and his parents in Wisconsin was arrested in Chicago this week, the Kenosha Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Michael Anthony O'Neal Flemming, 33, of Seattle, was taken into custody following a week-long search.

Authorities said that O'Neal Flemming allegedly shot and killed his former co-worker at the 76 gas station on Broad Street in Seattle around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Security video captured him walking between the gas station and a nearby 7-Eleven store on Denny Way for half an hour before entering the gas station and shooting the victim.

He then traveled to Wisconsin, where he shot and killed his mother, Rena O'Neal, 59, and her husband, Rodney Brushwood, 57. Both were found fatally shot during a welfare check on Monday at their residence in the 5500 block of Washington Road. O'Neal Flemming was identified as a person of interest in the killings.

Authorities said text messages between family members indicated that he was in Chicago, leading to his arrest.

O'Neal Flemming was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm on Tuesday in King County Superior Court in Seattle after prosecutors conducted an independent review.

Court documents read that O'Neal Flemming was recently acting erratically and was believed to have been experiencing a mental health crisis. Documents also said that he had no known criminal convictions.

His bail is set at $5 million, and his arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Kenosha police said detectives will work with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office to initiate extradition proceedings and pursue charges in Wisconsin.