Search ongoing for missing man on Lake Catherine in unincorporated Antioch

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities are searching for a missing man on Lake Catherine in Lake County, Illinois. 

According to the Lake County Sheirff's Departmentl, marine unit deputies were dispatched to the lake, which is located in unincorporated Antioch, just before 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who jumped into the water and did not resurface. 

Officials believe a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man jumped off a pontoon boat operated by his adult son to swim. The man briefly resurfaced, but then fell below the water surface and was not seen again. 

Marine unit boats and fire department boats have been searching the lake with sonar but as of Saturday night had not been able to locate the man. 

The water in the search area is about 30 feet deep, officials said. 

First published on July 22, 2023 / 10:28 PM

