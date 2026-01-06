Search for new Chicago Housing Authority CEO hits new snag as candidate withdraws

The Chicago Housing Authority's longtime search for a new chief executive officer has hit another hurdle.

One of the top candidates for the job, Jillian Baldwin, is withdrawing from consideration. On Dec. 20, the Connecticut Post reported that Baldwin has decided to remain in her post at the helm of Park City Communities, the low-income public housing authority for Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The CHA has not had a permanent CEO since 2024.

The short list of candidates includes retired Chicago Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th), who is Mayor Brandon Johnson's top choice.

But the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has questioned Burnett's eligibility, considering that he owns properties that rent to people with housing vouchers.