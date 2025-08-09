Search for new 27th Ward alderman underway following Walter Burnett Jr's resignation

Search for new 27th Ward alderman underway after Walter Burnett Jr resigns

A search is underway for a new alderman to represent the 27th ward.

The search comes as Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. resigned after 30 years in office.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has created a committee to vet and interview candidates before making a recommendation.

Anyone interested in the job needs to have lived in the ward for at least one year.

The candidate must also be a public servant who has demonstrated their commitment to their community and be able to passionately advocate on behalf of residents.

Interested candidates should submit their resume before Aug. 15.