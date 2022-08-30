Search called off for crewmember who fell from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon
CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- The U.S. Coast Guard late Monday called off the search for a boater who fell off a tugboat in the Des Plaines River.
At 7:22 p.m., Channahon police were called to the Big Basin Marina for a person in the water between the Des Plaines River Bridge and the Dresden Lock and Dam.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported a captain from a tugboat was missing a crewmember.
Channahon police and Channahon and Minooka fire crews joined in the rescue efforts. The missing person is a white male of about 50 years of age, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Carhartt shirt. He also should have a life vest on.
Channahon police deployed a drone, and officers also checked local businesses. The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter.
It is unclear if weather was a factor, but there were storms in the area at the time.
