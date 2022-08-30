Search called off for crewmember who fell from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon

Search called off for person who fell from tugboat on Des Plaines Rive

CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- The U.S. Coast Guard late Monday called off the search for a boater who fell off a tugboat in the Des Plaines River.

At 7:22 p.m., Channahon police were called to the Big Basin Marina for a person in the water between the Des Plaines River Bridge and the Dresden Lock and Dam.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported a captain from a tugboat was missing a crewmember.

Channahon police and Channahon and Minooka fire crews joined in the rescue efforts. The missing person is a white male of about 50 years of age, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Carhartt shirt. He also should have a life vest on.

Channahon police deployed a drone, and officers also checked local businesses. The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter.

It is unclear if weather was a factor, but there were storms in the area at the time.