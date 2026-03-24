Scottie Pippen throws shade at Michael Jordan in Mr. Pibb soda commercial

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen threw some shade to former teammate Michael Jordan in a new pop commercial.

The commercial is for Mr. Pibb, a cherry-flavored soda made by The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Pibb dates back to 1972, but was recently relaunched — and is known as being the runner up to Dr. Pepper.

The commercial plays on "Pipp" likewise having played second fiddle to Jordan.

"When something has been considered second-best for so long, we just blindly accept it as gospel. A decade-long plot built on marketing, social media and multi-part documentaries," Pippen says while seated in a white armchair next to a side table with a can and a glass full of Mr. Pibb, in a room full of houseplants and broad windows showcasing greenery outside.

"Yeah I said it," Pippen says in the commercial. "Pipp is the GOAT."

"It's 'Pibb,'" the voiceover announcer says.

"Don't correct me," Pippen says.

In the documentary "The Last Dance" about the Bulls' run to their sixth NBA championship, Pippen did not sit in a white armchair next to a side table with a drink on it, in a room full of houseplants and broad windows showcasing greenery outside. Jordan did.

Pippen was not happy about his portrayal in "The Last Dance," which centers the Bulls' last 1990s-era championship run, but tells the story around Jordan's career.

Pippen noted that Jordan did not win a championship until Pippen became his teammate. Jordan joined the Bulls as the third overall draft pick in 1984, while Pippen came on three years later.

The Bulls made the playoffs in Jordan's first, second, and third seasons without Pippen, but lost in the first round each of those seasons. In the first three seasons with Jordan and Pippen both on the team, the Bulls lost the Eastern Conference semifinals or finals to the Detroit Pistons.

The Bulls won their first championship in 1991.

However, Pippen also never won the title without Jordan, who announced his retirement in 1993 and went on a 17-month hiatus during which he played minor league baseball. The 1994 Bulls — with Pippen, but no Jordan — fell short to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs, while the 1995 Bulls — for which Jordan was back for only the last few months — lost the second round of the playoffs to the Orlando Magic.

Pippen also played with the Bulls during the 2003-2004 season, for which the Bulls did not make the playoffs.