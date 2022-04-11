Watch CBS News

Schools placed on lockdown amid search for suspect in Brookfield stabbing

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Schools were placed on lockdown in west suburban Brookfield Monday afternoon as police search for a suspect in a stabbing.

The stabbing happened on the street Monday afternoon the 4000 block of Madison Avenue in Brookfield. The suspect fled the scene.

Police found the weapon, and believe the suspect is not armed.

The suspect is believed to be a woman in her mid-20s, dressed in a black hooded sweat shirt. Police believe she is no longer in the area.

The scene is about a block from Congress Park School. Students were released to their parents late Monday afternoon after a lockdown.

