7 students at Chicago school hospitalized after accidental discharge of pepper spray

7 students at Chicago school hospitalized after accidental discharge of pepper spray

7 students at Chicago school hospitalized after accidental discharge of pepper spray

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven students at an elementary school on Chicago's North Side were hospitalized Friday after an "accidental discharge" of pepper spray.

All seven students were listed in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The incident happened at John B. Murphy Elementary School in the 3500 block of West Grace Street.

The students were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Swedish Hospital, and the Community First Medical Center, per CFD.

It was unclear exactly how or why the pepper spray was discharged at the school.