Watch CBS News
Local News

7 students at Chicago school hospitalized after accidental discharge of pepper spray

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

7 students at Chicago school hospitalized after accidental discharge of pepper spray
7 students at Chicago school hospitalized after accidental discharge of pepper spray 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven students at an elementary school on Chicago's North Side were hospitalized Friday after an "accidental discharge" of pepper spray.

All seven students were listed in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The incident happened at John B. Murphy Elementary School in the 3500 block of West Grace Street.

The students were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Swedish Hospital, and the Community First Medical Center, per CFD.

It was unclear exactly how or why the pepper spray was discharged at the school.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 3:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.