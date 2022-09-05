Watch CBS News
School bus driver receives traffic citations in May accident that killed boy, 3, in Cary

CARY, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in far northwest suburban Cary have issued two traffic citations against a school bus driver behind the wheel in an accident that killed a 3-year-old boy.

On the afternoon of Monday, May 16, Samuel Huddleston was playing in the street at Cherry and Hill streets when the bus struck him.

He died at the scene.

Samuel Huddleston Davenport Family Funeral Home

Cary police said Monday that after months of weighing the evidence, they have cited the bus drive with petty offenses – meaning she will not face jail time.

Driver Koleen Janquart, 60, is accused of failing to exercise caution and failure to reduce speed.

