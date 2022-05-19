Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old boy hit and killed by school bus in Cary identified as Samuel Huddleston

/ CBS Chicago

3-year-old boy hit, killed by school bus in Cary identified
3-year-old boy hit, killed by school bus in Cary identified 00:18

CARY, Ill. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a school bus in Cary this week has been identified.

Samuel Huddleston was playing in the street at 3:39 p.m. Monday when he was hit by the school bus at Cherry and Hill streets in the far northwest suburb.

samuelhuddleston.png
Samuel Huddleston Davenport Family Funeral Home

Samuel pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, one student was on the school bus in addition to the driver. Neither nor the driver nor the student on the bus was injured.

School officials have placed the bus driver involved in the crash on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 11:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.