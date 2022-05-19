3-year-old boy hit and killed by school bus in Cary identified as Samuel Huddleston

CARY, Ill. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a school bus in Cary this week has been identified.

Samuel Huddleston was playing in the street at 3:39 p.m. Monday when he was hit by the school bus at Cherry and Hill streets in the far northwest suburb.

Samuel Huddleston Davenport Family Funeral Home

Samuel pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, one student was on the school bus in addition to the driver. Neither nor the driver nor the student on the bus was injured.

School officials have placed the bus driver involved in the crash on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.