School buses carrying student athletes involved in 4-car crash in La Porte County, Indiana

Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Two small school buses carrying student athletes were involved in a four-car crash in La Porte County, Indiana Thursday afternoon.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office and New Prairie United School Corporation released a joint statement saying deputies responded to the intersection of US 20 and Fall Road just after 3:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

They said two New Prairie United mini-buses, a commercial vehicle and a single axle box truck were all involved in the crash.

The mini-buses were carrying members of a school's athletic team, though the sheriff's office did not offer further details about which school or which sport.

The sheriff's office said several injuries were reported and some people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police did not say whether any of the injuries parties were students or school staff, nor did they release any specific information about their conditions.

The crash is reportedly causing some traffic backups near that intersection.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was released. 

