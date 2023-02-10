Schererville police warn residents of "scam" that turns out to be legit after all
The Schererville Police Department put out the word that door hangers like the one pictured below are a scam.
Turns out, that was a mistake. The door hanger is actually from a legitimate process server.
In order to get the word out quickly, police posted a warning on its Facebook page, and CBS News Chicago published a brief story.
When we learned that the hanger is indeed legitimate, and the work of a real company, we took down the story.
Now that we know the door hangers are not part of a scam, we are publishing this amended story.
