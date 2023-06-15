Watch CBS News
Schedule released for Riot Fest in September

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Schedule released for Riot Fest in September 00:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Riot Fest is returning to Douglass Park this fall, and the lineup for all the performances dropped Thursday morning.

There's been some controversy about the musical festival, with some neighbors on the West Side fighting to move it, complaining about the crowds and the mess they leave behind.

But on Wednesday, the Chicago Park District approved the permit for things to go on as planned. On Thursday, the festival's founder said organizers aren't just following the rules, they're going above and beyond. 

"When it comes to our landlord, the Chicago Park District, they set up community guidelines late last year, said Riot Fest Founder Mike Petryshyn. "In our case, we went over and beyond, I think, every other festival in Chicago."

Riot Fest starts September 15th. Headliners include Foo Fighters, the Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and The Cure.

You can find the full schedule and buy tickets online now. 

Riot Fest 2023 daily lineups are here. Get your 1-day, 2-day, or 3-day tickets now: tixr.com/e/70356 Tag a friend...

Posted by Riot Fest on Thursday, June 15, 2023
