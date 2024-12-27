Watch CBS News
Local News

Schaumburg man charged in shooting death of woman mistaken as intruder on Christmas morning

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged in the shooting death of a woman he thought was an intruder on Christmas morning.

Daniel Garcia, 52, of Schaumburg, was charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Schaumburg police said that just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot inside a residence in the 1800 block of Carlisle Ct. Arriving officers found the victim, identified as 50-year-old Kellie Barnett from New Lenox, Illinois, with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center, where she died.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Barnett was staying the night with her relatives who reside at the residence and was shot after one of the homeowners, later identified as Garcia, woke up and mistook her for an intruder. A 9-millimeter Glock semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Garcia was taken to the Schaumburg Police Department for further investigation and then charged. 

He is scheduled to appear at the Circuit Court of Cook County Friday at the Rolling Meadows Court House for a detention hearing. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.