Schaumburg man charged in shooting death of woman mistaken as intruder on Christmas morning

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged in the shooting death of a woman he thought was an intruder on Christmas morning.

Daniel Garcia, 52, of Schaumburg, was charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Schaumburg police said that just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot inside a residence in the 1800 block of Carlisle Ct. Arriving officers found the victim, identified as 50-year-old Kellie Barnett from New Lenox, Illinois, with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center, where she died.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Barnett was staying the night with her relatives who reside at the residence and was shot after one of the homeowners, later identified as Garcia, woke up and mistook her for an intruder. A 9-millimeter Glock semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Garcia was taken to the Schaumburg Police Department for further investigation and then charged.

He is scheduled to appear at the Circuit Court of Cook County Friday at the Rolling Meadows Court House for a detention hearing.