Woman found strangled in Schaumburg home; man in custody

A man was in custody after a woman was found strangled to death on Thursday night in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Police said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a wellbeing check in the 1700 block of Weathersfield Way.

When police arrived at the home, they found a dead woman inside. A man who also was inside the home and knew the victim was taken into custody.

An autopsy determined the woman had been strangled and her death was ruled a homicide. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said their investigation was ongoing on Friday afternoon. No charges have been announced.