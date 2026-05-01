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Woman found strangled in Schaumburg home; man in custody

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A man was in custody after a woman was found strangled to death on Thursday night in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Police said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a wellbeing check in the 1700 block of Weathersfield Way.

When police arrived at the home, they found a dead woman inside. A man who also was inside the home and knew the victim was taken into custody.

An autopsy determined the woman had been strangled and her death was ruled a homicide. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said their investigation was ongoing on Friday afternoon. No charges have been announced.

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