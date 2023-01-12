Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy tonight with snow shower chances due to the gusty wind out of the north riding over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan.

Northwest Indiana may have lake effect snow showers tomorrow morning with minor amounts of less than 1 inch. 

There will be a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer than average temperatures all of next week, which is typically the coldest week of the year for us.

TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 29.

FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES. NORTHWEST INDIANA MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 38.

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 44.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on January 12, 2023 / 1:13 PM

