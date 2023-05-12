Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers possible for Mother's Day

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll be seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the rest of today.

There's only a stray shower chance for Saturday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. 

It'll be cooler with showers being likely for Mother's Day on Sunday.

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS. CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 70.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & WET. HIGH 63.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

May 12, 2023

