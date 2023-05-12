Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers possible for Mother's Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll be seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the rest of today.
There's only a stray shower chance for Saturday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
It'll be cooler with showers being likely for Mother's Day on Sunday.
TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.
SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS. CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 70.
SUNDAY: BREEZY & WET. HIGH 63.
