Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers possible for Mother's Day

First Alert Weather: Mild temps with chance of scattered showers, storms

First Alert Weather: Mild temps with chance of scattered showers, storms

First Alert Weather: Mild temps with chance of scattered showers, storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll be seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the rest of today.

CBS

CBS

There's only a stray shower chance for Saturday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

CBS

It'll be cooler with showers being likely for Mother's Day on Sunday.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS. CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 70.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & WET. HIGH 63.

CBS