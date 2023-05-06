Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, storms overnight

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen some scattered showers as mild temperatures continue for the rest of the weekend. 

next-12-hrs-precip-chances.png
CBS News Chicago
lows-tonight-adi-7.png
CBS News Chicago

Thankfully for weekend plans, most of the rain and storm chances will be during the overnight hours.

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS News Chicago
spc-day-1-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Those showers and storms will continue into Monday. Temperatures cool slightly but sunshine returns for most of the week.  

Tonight:

Scattered thunderstorms. In western Illinois, some storms may be strong to severe, however, the current forecast is for most of these storms to weaken substantially before they arrive in our area.

Low 62.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 80. Showers and storms in the evening and overnight, similar to tonight.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 3:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.