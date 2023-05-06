First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, storms overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen some scattered showers as mild temperatures continue for the rest of the weekend.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Thankfully for weekend plans, most of the rain and storm chances will be during the overnight hours.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Those showers and storms will continue into Monday. Temperatures cool slightly but sunshine returns for most of the week.

Tonight:

Scattered thunderstorms. In western Illinois, some storms may be strong to severe, however, the current forecast is for most of these storms to weaken substantially before they arrive in our area.

Low 62.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 80. Showers and storms in the evening and overnight, similar to tonight.

CBS News Chicago